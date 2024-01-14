Home Cities Bengaluru

'AI will monitor traffic violations': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar 

To improve traffic monitoring and curb violations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to oversee traffic-related offences.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar visit a stall during a National Road Safety Month programme at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. ( Photo | Allen Egenuse J)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve traffic monitoring and curb violations, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to oversee traffic-related offences.  “Over 6,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the past three years. But the focus should be on the alarming rate of accidents involving two-wheelers. It is important that two-wheeler riders wear helmets without fail,” he said during a National Road Safety Month programme held at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

He urged the public to prioritise life and adhere to traffic rules.

Shivakumar said to mitigate traffic congestion in the city due to the rapid increase in both the city’s population and vehicular numbers, a comprehensive strategy is being devised by incorporating traffic management models from other nations.

On eviction of street vendors, Shivakumar clarified that this was being done following a high court order. “Footpaths are for pedestrians. Street vendors should conduct business at designated locations and the government is open to providing financial assistance to them,” he added.

