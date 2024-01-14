Paramour, wife kill guard in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old security guard in the outhouse of an upscale residential complex in HSR Layout second sector has been solved with the arrest of the victim’s wife and her paramour.

The victim, identified as Venkataramana Nayak, was murdered after he saw his wife Nandini Bai with her paramour Nithish Kumar. During a verbal altercation, the duo attacked Nayak with a pestle killing him. The woman then called the police control room and stated that her husband died after falling inside the bathroom. The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma on the victim’s head.

Nayak, hailing from Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on Tuesday night. The accused, also hailing from the same district, had been in a relationship since their school days.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old security guard in the outhouse of an upscale residential complex in HSR Layout second sector has been solved with the arrest of the victim’s wife and her paramour. The victim, identified as Venkataramana Nayak, was murdered after he saw his wife Nandini Bai with her paramour Nithish Kumar. During a verbal altercation, the duo attacked Nayak with a pestle killing him. The woman then called the police control room and stated that her husband died after falling inside the bathroom. The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma on the victim’s head. Nayak, hailing from Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on Tuesday night. The accused, also hailing from the same district, had been in a relationship since their school days. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp