Home Cities Bengaluru

Paramour, wife kill guard in Karnataka

The victim, identified as Venkataramana Nayak, was murdered after he saw his wife Nandini Bai with her paramour Nithish Kumar.

Published: 14th January 2024 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2024 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old security guard in the outhouse of an upscale residential complex in HSR Layout second sector has been solved with the arrest of the victim’s wife and her paramour. 

The victim, identified as Venkataramana Nayak, was murdered after he saw his wife Nandini Bai with her paramour Nithish Kumar. During a verbal altercation, the duo attacked Nayak with a pestle killing him. The woman then called the police control room and stated that her husband died after falling inside the bathroom. The autopsy revealed blunt force trauma on the victim’s head.

Nayak, hailing from Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead on Tuesday night. The accused, also hailing from the same district, had been in a relationship since their school days. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp