Two killed in separate accidents in Benagaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old manager of an online food delivery platform and a food delivery executive died in separate accidents in the city on Saturday.

Anil Kumar, working with Swiggy and a resident of Mathikere, was returning home when he lost control over his two-wheeler and rammed into a road median. The incident happened on the JP Park Tank Bund Road near Akkayyamma Bar at 12.45 am. The Yeshwanthpur Traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, 32-year-old Rajesh Kumar, employed with Zomato, died when a speeding car knocked down his two-wheeler on Suranjan Das Road at 1 am. Kumar hailed from Uttar Pradesh was residing in Indiranagar. Kumar was immediately rushed to Bowring Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The HAL Airport Traffic police have registered a case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old manager of an online food delivery platform and a food delivery executive died in separate accidents in the city on Saturday. Anil Kumar, working with Swiggy and a resident of Mathikere, was returning home when he lost control over his two-wheeler and rammed into a road median. The incident happened on the JP Park Tank Bund Road near Akkayyamma Bar at 12.45 am. The Yeshwanthpur Traffic police have registered a case. In another incident, 32-year-old Rajesh Kumar, employed with Zomato, died when a speeding car knocked down his two-wheeler on Suranjan Das Road at 1 am. Kumar hailed from Uttar Pradesh was residing in Indiranagar. Kumar was immediately rushed to Bowring Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The HAL Airport Traffic police have registered a case.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp