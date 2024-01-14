Home Cities Bengaluru

Two killed in separate accidents in Benagaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old manager of an online food delivery platform and a food delivery executive died in separate accidents in the city on Saturday. 

Anil Kumar, working with Swiggy and a resident of Mathikere, was returning home when he lost control over his two-wheeler and rammed into a road median. The incident happened on the JP Park Tank Bund Road near Akkayyamma Bar at 12.45 am.  The Yeshwanthpur Traffic police have registered a case.

In another incident, 32-year-old Rajesh Kumar, employed with Zomato, died when a speeding car knocked down his two-wheeler on Suranjan Das Road at 1 am. Kumar hailed from Uttar Pradesh was residing in Indiranagar. Kumar was immediately rushed to Bowring Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The HAL Airport Traffic police have registered a case.

