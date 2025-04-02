Bengaluru police to get Rs 1 lakh surety from wheelie offenders

BENGALURU: To ensure road safety and end the menace of wheelies by two-wheeler riders, the city police have decided to seek a Rs 1 lakh bond from offenders. If they are caught the second time, they will have to forfeit the money.

During a month-long special drive against wheeling, 398 cases were booked and 324 people arrested. Among them, 82 were minors. The police sent 197 registration certificates (RCs) for cancellation and 40 driving licenses (DLs) for suspension.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth told the media on Tuesday that under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), offenders are required to furnish a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. If an individual is caught doing a wheelie the second time, the money will be seized, he added. In some cases, it was found that offenders were under the influence of drugs or in possession of weapons. They have been booked under the NDPS and Arms Acts, he said.

A traffic police officer said that if an accused is caught wheeling, an FIR is registered against them at the law and order police station. Later, a chargesheet will be filed. If caught the second time, the surety bond of Rs 1 lakh will be forfeited. Those who fail to furnish the bond wil be sent to jail.