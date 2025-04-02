Principal, two others extort bizman in Bengaluru, held

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested three people, including a pre-school principal, for allegedly extorting and blackmailing a businessman using his private videos.

The accused are Shridevi Rudagi, 25, her friend Sagar, 28, and rowdy-sheeter Ganesh Kale, 38. Kale has nine cases registered against him in various police stations. According to the police, the victim Rahul (name changed), a businessman met Rudagi in 2023 during the admission process of his five-year-old daughter. The duo developed a close friendship and later began exchanging messages and video calls.

Rahul even bought a new phone to communicate with her. Over time, Rudagi allegedly extorted Rs 4 lakh from him.

In January, she demanded Rs 15 lakh and insisted they live together. When Rahul’s wife and children were away, she even visited his home and borrowed Rs 50,000. However, Rahul decided to relocate to Gujarat with his family due to loss in business. At Rudagi’s office, Kale and Sagar allegedly threatened Rahul to leak his and Rudagi’s private videos and photos.

They demanded Rs 20 lakh. Rahul had gone to the school to collect his daughter’s transfer certificate. Fearing for his reputation, he agreed to pay Rs 15 lakh and initially paid Rs 1.9 lakh. However, the trio continued to threaten him for the remaining amount. Rudagi even used a former ACP’s name to extort money. The trio are currently in judicial custody.