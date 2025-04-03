BBMP chief justifies garbage cess for waste management

BENGALURU: Justifying the new ‘garbage cess’ in BBMP limits, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike is empowered under the Environment Protection Act, 1982, to frame solid waste management rules and accordingly, the new rates were introduced. He said the amount collected from cess is for daily operations like collection, transportation and others.

Girinath was addressing reporters at the BBMP head office on Wednesday. Under the new Solid Waste Management rules, properties up to 600sqft will pay Rs 10 monthly. Similarly, houses measuring 1,000 sqft will pay Rs 50, properties measuring 2,000 to 3,000sqft will pay Rs 150, 3,000 to 4,000sqft will pay Rs 200, and 4,000sqft and above properties will pay Rs 400.

The Palike also charges Rs 12 per kilo of waste from bulk generators and commercial establishments. Earlier, the amount from these segments was Rs 5, Girinath stated.

The commissioner said an amount of Rs 683 crore is expected to be collected from garbage cess, and the majority would come from non-residential and bulk generators.

He said some of them make their own arrangements and ensure there is no burden on the Palike. Those who do not have any arrangements approach BBMP and the municipality charges them accordingly.