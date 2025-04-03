Two teachers suspended for making kids clean toilets in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two government higher primary teachers have been suspended for allegedly making children clean the school toilets.

The incident that occurred in January came to light after videos of kids cleaning the toilets went viral. The government school falls within the Beguru police station limits.

The police said that based on a complaint lodged by Nagesh, a social worker, they have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the school headmaster, Sakamma, and physical education teacher, Sumitramma on March 29.

Nagesh got to know about the incident after watching a video of students cleaning the school toilets, which was broadcast on a regional news channel.

The police said the two teachers were suspended at the end of February and that the education department is conducting an internal inquiry.