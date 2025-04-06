Four arrested in Bengaluru robbery targeting Vihara Kendra club members; Rs 10 lakh cash and gold stolen

BENGALURU: Banashankari police have arrested four out of six accused of robbery targeting Bengaluru Vihara Kendra club members.

One of the accused is a rowdy sheeter with cases registered against in Bannerghatta and Adugodi police station.

The robbery took around 6.30 pm on 31 March. The gang, who wore masks and hats, had attacked nearly 13 members of the club, situated in Banashankari II stage near the party office of a senior BJP leader. The victims were reportedly gambling by playing cards and with a few lakhs of bet.

The accused escaped with around Rs 10 lakhs in cash and nearly 700 grams of gold ornaments worn by the victims.

After attacking the drunk members, they also made them undress. One of the victims had even sustained serious injuries. The arrested are Praveen, his associates Manohar, Srikanth and Satish. Action was taken based on a complaint filed by one Ramesh.

Lokesh Jagalsar, DCP (South) said, “The search for the other two accused are still on”. The victims are said to be from Hosur and few of them had come with their family members.