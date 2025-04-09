Savouries, Shots, and Sixers: IPL live screening events in Bengaluru

If you couldn’t get tickets to watch RCB’s upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, don’t lose your spirit. Cheer for the home team and unite with fellow cricket fans at live screenings being hosted by various venues. Take your friends and loved ones along for an exciting evening of food, drinks, and discounts – be it a bustling pub or a luxurious multi-cuisine restaurant.
Celebrate the cricket season with an array of offers which promise to be perfect for food and beverage lovers. With their IPL Signature LIITs and a 15 per cent discount on drinks, keep sipping through the ups and downs of the match.
When: Till May 25, 12pm onwards
Where: Suzy Q, Queen’s Road
Call: 080 4725 0088
Gather your friends and family to catch all the live cricket action at multiple locations across the city. Enjoy a cosy atmosphere, delicious multi-cuisine menu, and perfectly chilled beers – everything you need for the ultimate IPL experience.
When: Till May 25, 12pm
Where: All BLR Brewing Co. outlets
Details: blrbrewing.com
Swap the usual couch-and-chips setup and savour this IPL season with delicacies like the crispy prawn cheung fun, spicy har gau, and truffle edamame. Calm your nerves (or celebrate a six) with cocktails like the citrus martini, the yuzu spiced punch, and ginger martini.
When: Till April 30, 12pm
Where: Yauatcha, MG Road
Call: 92222 22800
Cheer for your favourite team as the excitement of every match unfolds while indulging in an IPL menu curated to charm your senses. Begin with appetizers such as crispy corn, chilli tofu, and tandoori murgh tikka, and celebrate every sixer with specially themed cocktails.
When: Till May 25, 11am onwards
Where: Recess at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Challaghatta
Call: 80503 53003
Enjoy live screenings of every IPL match on a huge screen while indulging in a special menu inspired by regional teams. From Punjabi butter chicken fries and Rajasthan Royal rajma to RCB battered prawns, there’s something for every palate.
When: Till May 25, 7.30pm
Where: The Yard, Doddanekkundi
Call: 99801 23543
Experience an electrifying match-day experience at a venue where cricket, craft, and cuisine come together. With 20 per cent discounts, 2+1 on straight pours, exclusive offers for women, and more, an energetic match day awaits you!
When: Till May 25, during match hours
Where: URU Brewpark, JP Nagar
Call: 080 4051 1500