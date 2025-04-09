Yadgir hits lowest rank in PU II exams amid widespread staff shortages

KALABURAGI: Five, out of six districts of Kalyana Karnataka, except Ballari, have shown poor performance in the PU II exams, for which results were announced on Tuesday.

This year, Yadgir stood in the last 32nd position, whereas in 2023-24, it stood at 26th. Kalaburagi stood 31st, this year, but last year, it came 28th. However, Raichur stood 30th, same as in 2023-24 as well, while Koppal came down to the 23rd position, while last year it was 22nd.

While Bidar stood 22nd, this year, a dip from the 19th position in 2023-24, Ballari, which was in the 29th position in 2023-24, has improved its position by taking the 27th position this year.

The deputy directors of PU Education of Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts, attribute the shortage of regular teaching staff as the main reason for the poor performance.