Yadgir hits lowest rank in PU II exams amid widespread staff shortages

KALABURAGI: Five, out of six districts of Kalyana Karnataka, except Ballari, have shown poor performance in the PU II exams, for which results were announced on Tuesday.
This year, Yadgir stood in the last 32nd position, whereas in 2023-24, it stood at 26th. Kalaburagi stood 31st, this year, but last year, it came 28th. However, Raichur stood 30th, same as in 2023-24 as well, while Koppal came down to the 23rd position, while last year it was 22nd.
While Bidar stood 22nd, this year, a dip from the 19th position in 2023-24, Ballari, which was in the 29th position in 2023-24, has improved its position by taking the 27th position this year.
The deputy directors of PU Education of Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur districts, attribute the shortage of regular teaching staff as the main reason for the poor performance.
Over 50% of the teacher posts are vacant and the government would appoint guest lecturers after a delay of over 3-4 months, according to academicians. While regular teachers used to take 20 classes a week, the guest lecturers take only 12 classes. Many of the guest teachers work in more than two PU colleges.
In Yadgir, of the 23 PU colleges, only two have permanent principals, while in the remaining, in-charge principals look after things, officials say. There is a severe shortage of teachers for English and PCMB subjects in the districts, sources said. As there is a shortage of KKRTC buses, students from rural areas come to colleges late and leave for home before the final bell.
Sources said Shorapur taluk of Yadgir district is infamous for malpractice in PUC and SSLC exams. But this time, the web-casting system was introduced, preventing malpractice. But the result came down in Yadgir, especially in Shorapur taluk, the sources said.
In Kalaburagi too, shortage of staff is attributed as the main reason for poor results. Sources said despite all effort, the students remained uninterested in learning. Most parents failed to turn up for meetings called by the colleges.