Bengaluru special court discharges Prashanth Madal, another accused in Lokayukta bribery case

BENGALURU: In a significant setback to the Karnataka Lokayukta police, the special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act discharged the accused Prashanth Kumar MV aka Prashanth Madal, finance adviser and principal accountant of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and another accused Surendra S from charges of corruption.

The accused were booked and arrested by the Lokayukta police on March 2, 2023 after recovering Rs 40 lakh from the office of Unisquare Builders and Developers on Crescent Road. This was after Prashanth allegedly accepted a bribe to facilitate allotment of tenders, issuance of purchase orders and release of the bill amount to the complainant Shreyas Kashyap, partner of Chemixil Corporation, for supplying perfumery materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, for which his father, the then MLA Madal Virupakshappa, was the chairman.

“I am to hold that, there exists no grounds to frame the charge and proceed against accused persons for offences punishable under Section 7(A) and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna on April 7, allowing the discharge applications filed by both the accused. The court said Rs 40 lakh should be confiscated to the state after the appeal period is over if the equal value is already indemnified by the state to the complainant.