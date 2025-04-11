Five killed in two road accidents near Bengaluru; family of three among dead

BENGALURU: Five people died in two major accidents on the city outskirts -- in Nelamangala and Devanahalli traffic police limits -- on Thursday morning. The deceased include three members of a family.

Gopal (60) and his family were heading to Hiriyur in Chitradurga for a naming ceremony, when the car they were travelling in hit the median and toppled off the road. The accident occurred near Anchemane Cross on the Bengaluru-Pune NH-48 around 10.30am.

While Gopal’s wife Shashikala (54) died on the spot, Gopal, his daughter Deepa (25) and car driver Gopal (45) succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Deepa’s children, aged 5 years and 18 months, were injured and are hospitalised, but are said to be out of danger.

The driver was reportedly overspeeding and lost control of the car. Nelamangala police informed the family of the deceased and sent the two children with them.

In the Devanahalli accident, the driver of a minibus rammed a lorry while trying to overtake it, at Kannamangala Gate on the Bengaluru-Ballari Road, around 6.45am. One passenger died and 24 others sustained injuries. The condition of the driver, Bhramesh, who lost one of his legs, is said to be critical.

The deceased passenger is Kavya (25), a native of Bommasandra in Gowribidanur, who worked in the housekeeping department of Kempegowda International Airport. The other injured are out of danger.