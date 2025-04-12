Unpaid for months, over 30 BBMP lake marshals resign

BENGALURU: Security at Bellandur and Varthur lakes has become a concern, with BBMP marshals guarding the water bodies resigning over delay in payment of salaries by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike. This has caused residents and activists to worry about security of these lakes.

According to lake activist Jagadish Reddy from Varthur Rising, the lake’s buffer zone is occupied by migrants who generate a lot of trash. There could be fire mishaps and pollutants may end up in lakes again. “Around 50 marshals were guarding Varthur and Bellandur lakes 24x7, in shifts. But in the last few months, hardly two or three marshals are found at both lakes,” said Reddy.

He added that due to lake pollution, the National Green Tribunal took up the case and imposed an escrow of Rs 500 crore on the state government, tasked Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) with rejuvenation, while Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was tasked with security, like installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of marshals.

“About 25 marshals were guarding Varthur Lake, and 25 were deployed at Bellandur Lake, and Prahari patrolling vehicle was provided for rounds in the lake surroundings. But the vehicle is not plying as it is under repair. The marshals say BBMP’s Solid Waste Management department does not pay salaries on time, but does so once in three or four months. Due to delay in payment and financial stress on families, over 30 have resigned,” stated Reddy.

BDA and BBMP, the agencies responsible for the development and protection of two of the biggest water bodies in Bengaluru, continue to neglect lakes despite a National Green Tribunal direction, Reddy added. Residents say that in the absence of marshals, there is a safety concern at the lake premises.

A marshal, on condition of anonymity, stated that even during an extreme emergency, BBMP does not release our salaries. “In January, out of a Rs 20,000 salary package for marshals with an NCC background, they were only given Rs 13,000. How can we run a family with such a small amount?”

Reacting to the development, a senior official handling BBMP marshals stated that the delay was due to the salary package from the Lake Division. “Earlier, the salary was given from the Solid Waste Management department, but now marshals guarding lakes are paid by the Lakes department. There is a delay due to the change,” said the official.