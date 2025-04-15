Groping case: Police get four-day custody of accused

BENGALURU: A city-based court on Monday remanded the accused in the SG Palya sexual harassment case, to four days of police custody. SG Palya police arrested Santosh D, on Sunday in Kerala and brought him back to Bengaluru.

Santosh, a 29-year-old cab driver and resident of Tilaknagar, allegedly sexually harassed a young woman who was heading to her paying guest accommodation along with a friend. The incident occurred at 1.55 am on April 3 at 1st Cross near Bharathi Layout. When the video of the incident went viral, he escaped to Hosur, then Salem and finally Kozhikode.

Police tracked him down after he contacted his mother using a new SIM card. Authorities are also likely to take action against his live-in partner, a home guard, and another friend who allegedly assisted him in evading arrest. Further investigation are on.