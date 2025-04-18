Attacked after fatal accident, garbage truck driver dies in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The 59-year-old garbage truck driver who was assaulted following the death of a 10-year-old boy in a road accident succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case of murder and arrested four people, including a juvenile.

The accused are Afroz, Akram Khan and Tabarak, residents of Saraipalya and Hegdenagar. The victim, Kondaiah, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was residing near Whitefield.

He died at a private hospital in Mahalakshmipuram. It may be recalled that the boy, Imam, who was riding pillion with his father, died on the spot after he was run over by the truck, on March 29.

His father, Abdul Khadar, however, had sustained minor injuries. The incident occurred on Thanisandra Main Road, near the railway bridge in Hennur traffic police limits. Following the accident, people who allegedly assaulted the driver had also set the truck ablaze. Locals had alleged that the truck driver was under the influence of alcohol.

However, the police have clarified that the driver was not drunk.