Man allegedly killed by 19-year-old son in Bengaluru over strict discipline; mother arrested

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife and son, as he insisted that they maintain strict discipline.

The Viveknagar police arrested the victim Bolu Arab’s son, Sameer, 19, a first-year B.Com student at a private college, and his wife, Tabassum, 38, a homemaker.

The crime occurred early Sunday, behind Viveknagar bus stand. Bolu Arab was a former Army personnel and retired in 2017.

The police said that Sameer called Namma 112 emergency service around 2.30 am, claiming that five unidentified miscreants had attacked his father at their residence.

When the police rushed to the spot, they found Arab dead. As there were no signs of forced entry, they suspicted Sameer and Tabassum. During interrogation, Sameer confessed to giving Arab sleeping pills and later strangling him. The police further said the motive behind the murder was alleged mental harassment by Arab. He was strict and insisted that his family members too maintain a disciplined life. Sameer said he could no longer tolerate his father’s rigid behaviour and control.