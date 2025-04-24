A Feather Like No Other

Nostalgia for schooldays or adolescence, while seeming obvious or omnipresent, is a privilege reserved for a few. For many, school is a space of ostracisation; a place that has aggravated their biggest insecurities, and caused irreparable damage to their selfhoods. Manohara K’s debut film Mikka Bannada Hakki (Bird of a Different Feather), adapted from Sonia S’ autobiography of the same title, is a film that explores precisely that. The film, set to be screened at Kathmandu International Mountain Film Festival in May, has already received global recognition with five nominations at the Shanghai International Film Festival, the Best Kannada Film award at Bengaluru International Film Festival and the Spotlight award at the Alternativa Film Awards, Indonesia. With its protagonist, Sonia, being a young girl with albinism, Manohara explores how familial complexities and social stigma collude to target deviation, physical or psychological, at a very young age.

Manohara is no stranger to the film industry, despite this being his debut directorial outing. Previously, he received the prestigious National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his starring role in

Railway Children by Prithvi Konanur, who continues to be his mentor. When one watches Manohara’s film, its sheer depth often clouds his precocity, making it easy to forget that the depth came from someone who’s just 22. Commenting on his journey so far, he says, “Prithvi [Konanur] sir is an inspiration to me. He suggested the story to me around 2019,” he says.