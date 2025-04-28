Bengaluru

Runday X Sunday

Thousands of participants took part in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, the popular 10-kilometre-long annual race. Sanjivani Jadhav came first in the Indian Elite Women category, while Abhishek Pal won in the Indian Elite Men category, while also ending up at the 7th spot in the International Elite Men category. Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar cheered the runners, while BJP Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya joined the race, clocking a finish at 1.09.