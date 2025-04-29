Kalaburagi thief who spent loot on mass feedings, drinks arrested; police recover gold worth Rs 30 lakh

KALABURAGI: A thief who spent the loot he stole on mass feedings at fairs, and splurged on drinks and leisure, was arrested by Ashok Nagar police in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD said that based on a complaint by Shankar Gowda, a resident of Bhagyavanti Nagar of Kalaburagi, that thieves stole 343 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 14.5 lakh in cash, 40 grams of silver articles worth Rs 10,000 on April 13, when he and his family were travelling.

Based on a tip-off that a person was moving suspiciously near Mankar Layout, situated near Rama Mandir, the police arrested the accused, Shivaprasad alias Mantri Shankar.

The accused confessed that he is a driver from Mahamood Guda area of Secunderabad, Telangana. He had robbed many houses in Bhagyavanti Nagar previously.

The police recovered 412 grams of gold worth Rs 30 lakh. The accused has confessed that he used to sell the loot at Latur Bus Stop in Maharashtra and railway stations, and spend the money earned on mass feedings. He would also splurge a part of it in big hotels and bars. In all, nine cases were booked.