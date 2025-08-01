Narrow escape for landlord as building collapses in Bengaluru's SR Nagar

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old building at Sampangiram Nagar (SR Nagar) collapsed on Thursday, leaving the owner, Ashwin (37), trapped inside for some time. He was rescued by a mason and taken to hospital.

As per officials of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, five people, including the owner, were inside as renovation works were being done and a sump was dug up.

The old building was used as a cloud kitchen till last month. As the tenants vacated, the alteration works were taken up.

As per Manikyam, a mason, the right side of the building tilted and collapsed. Some of the household items acted as a shield. Manikyam pulled Ashwin out of the debris of the collapsed small passage. Ashwin suffered minor injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.

Just before the incident, three workers came out of the building at 1.02 pm for lunch and, barely a few steps away, they heard a loud noise of the wall collapsing, and they realised it was the same building they were working in.

“We immediately walked back and saw the area covered with dust. The neighbours and police were called for help. We survived the collapse by a whisker, else we also would have been stuck, and maybe it would have ended in tragedy,” said Mallesh, a labourer. While operations are underway to demolish the building, the officials have barricaded the building and its surroundings, as they are clearing the debris and making way to the houses adjoining the collapsed structure.

DCP, Central Division, Hakay Akshay Machindra, said the rescue team have advised people in the neighbouring building to stay away till the debris is cleared.