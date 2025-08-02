JDS leader slams Congress over khata fee hike

BENGALURU: Former JDS MLC H M Ramesh Gowda has criticised the ruling Congress government for imposing exorbitant charges—ranging from Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh—for converting B Khata to A Khata within the Greater Bengaluru Authority limits. Gowda also termed the process as ‘big bogus’. If the matter goes to court, the government will be reprimanded, he added.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said that earlier, BBMP was levying a tax of Rs 13,800 per square meter. This tax rate has been increased by an average of 1,000% by the state government, and this will lead to an increase from Rs 3-6 lakh rupees.

The state government charged Rs 250 per square meter in 2007, and under the present government led by Siddaramaiah, the rate has been increased to over Rs 2,000 per square foot, he alleged. On 25-07-2025, the state government issued an order and created confusion by announcing the issue of ‘A’ Khata to ‘B’ Khata holders. The purpose of this government is to make money, and it does not care about the people.

Expressing solidarity with Gowda, senior party leader K A Thippeswamy said that a ‘tax raj’ is being created in the city in the name of Greater Bangalore. “The state Congress government is looting the people of the city in the name of tax. Our party will wage all kinds of struggles against this loot,” he said.