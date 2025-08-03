Woman, daughter held for husband’s murder

The deceased, 46-year-old Babu, was a native of Vajarahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district. The accused have been identified as his wife, Munirathnamma, and her 28-year-old relative, Ramamurthy. The minor daughter has been detained, and police said due procedure has been followed.

According to the police, Babu, a daily wage labourer who was addicted to alcohol, used to harass and threaten his wife and daughters. On June 26, when Babu reportedly picked a quarrel with his wife, the accused allegedly attacked him with a machete and a wooden stick used for making ragi balls. They later transported the body in an ambulance to a crematorium in Kolar and burnt it.

“The incident came to light a few days later when Babu’s second daughter informed her uncle, Raghavendra. He immediately filed a complaint with Kadugodi police,” an officer said.it. The officer added that, Babu and his family had moved to Kadugodi six months ago and were staying in a rented house.

Both he and his wife worked as daily wage labourers.