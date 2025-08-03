Woman, daughter held for husband’s murder
BENGALURU: The Kadugodi police have arrested three people, including a 40-year-old woman and her minor daughter, for allegedly murdering her husband and performing his last rites in Kolar on June 26. The accused reportedly cremated the body at a local crematorium in Kolar to destroy evidence. Police said the woman planned the murder due to alleged domestic abuse by her husband.
The crime came to light after the couple’s second daughter alerted her uncle about the death. Based on his complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the three accused.
The deceased, 46-year-old Babu, was a native of Vajarahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district. The accused have been identified as his wife, Munirathnamma, and her 28-year-old relative, Ramamurthy. The minor daughter has been detained, and police said due procedure has been followed.
According to the police, Babu, a daily wage labourer who was addicted to alcohol, used to harass and threaten his wife and daughters. On June 26, when Babu reportedly picked a quarrel with his wife, the accused allegedly attacked him with a machete and a wooden stick used for making ragi balls. They later transported the body in an ambulance to a crematorium in Kolar and burnt it.
“The incident came to light a few days later when Babu’s second daughter informed her uncle, Raghavendra. He immediately filed a complaint with Kadugodi police,” an officer said.it. The officer added that, Babu and his family had moved to Kadugodi six months ago and were staying in a rented house.
Both he and his wife worked as daily wage labourers.