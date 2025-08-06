Congolese man’s tumour removed after jaw surgery

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old man from the Democratic Republic of Congo underwent a complex jaw reconstruction surgery at Aster Whitefield Hospital after a tumour returned for the third time, severely affecting his ability to eat, speak and live normally.
The man was suffering from ameloblastoma, a rare, non-cancerous tumour that had taken over his entire lower jaw. He had already undergone two surgeries in Congo, but with the tumour recurring and growing up to 27cm by 15cm in size, doctors there referred him to India for treatment. When he arrived in Bengaluru, the patient had a swollen face, a misaligned jaw, and extreme difficulty chewing food. He also had Hepatitis B and could only speak French, making communication and treatment planning even more challenging.
Doctors at Aster used Google Translate and in-house language support to communicate clearly with the patient and his wife. The medical team also used advanced technology like CAD-CAM (computer-aided design and manufacturing) and 3D printing to plan the surgery. A replica of the patient’s jaw was created, which helped the team design custom tools and plan the exact cuts needed to remove the tumour and rebuild the jaw using a bone from his leg (fibula flap).
Due to the risk of breathing difficulties during surgery, doctors created a temporary windpipe opening (tracheostomy) in advance. Because of the patient’s Hepatitis B infection, strict safety protocols were followed to protect both the patient and the surgical team.
The six-hour surgery was carried out by a team of specialists from oncology, plastic surgery, and head and neck surgery. “This is a perfect example of how technology like 3D printing helps us understand the problem better and build a jaw that fits exactly,” Dr Ashok BC, HOD, Department of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, and Chief of Medical Services said. The man returned to Congo after a smooth recovery.