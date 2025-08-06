Congolese man’s tumour removed after jaw surgery

Doctors at Aster used Google Translate and in-house language support to communicate clearly with the patient and his wife. The medical team also used advanced technology like CAD-CAM (computer-aided design and manufacturing) and 3D printing to plan the surgery. A replica of the patient’s jaw was created, which helped the team design custom tools and plan the exact cuts needed to remove the tumour and rebuild the jaw using a bone from his leg (fibula flap).

Due to the risk of breathing difficulties during surgery, doctors created a temporary windpipe opening (tracheostomy) in advance. Because of the patient’s Hepatitis B infection, strict safety protocols were followed to protect both the patient and the surgical team.

The six-hour surgery was carried out by a team of specialists from oncology, plastic surgery, and head and neck surgery. “This is a perfect example of how technology like 3D printing helps us understand the problem better and build a jaw that fits exactly,” Dr Ashok BC, HOD, Department of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, and Chief of Medical Services said. The man returned to Congo after a smooth recovery.