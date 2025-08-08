Caught on camera: Criminal poses in cop’s uniform, constable at Govindapura police station suspended

BENGALURU: A police constable attached to the Govindapura police station has been suspended after a notorious burglar, Sheikh Saleem alias Saleem, a native of Mumbai, was found wearing his police uniform.

Saleem, who was recently arrested in Pune by the Indiranagar police, had his mobile phone seized during the operation. He was arrested regarding a theft case that took place on June 23. While examining the phone, police found images of him posing in a police uniform bearing the nameplate of constable HR Sonar. According to officials, Saleem had made a video call to his wife in police uniform to show off. “We are probing the nexus between the suspended police constable and the notorious interstate criminal. We are also checking if Sonar was involved in any thefts with Saleem,” an officer said.

D Devaraja, DCP (East), suspended the constable for dereliction of duty. Officials revealed that a year ago, Saleem had been arrested by Govindapura police. During a recovery operation, he was kept in a hotel room while in police custody. Constable Sonar, who was accompanying him, had removed his uniform before stepping out. During this time, Saleem put on the uniform and made a video call to his wife.

Saleem has committed thefts in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. In 2021, during a raid by the CCB at the Bengaluru Central Prison, he was found operating from within the prison and issuing instructions to his gang via a mobile phone.