BBMP axed 6K trees from January ’24-July ’25

BENGALURU: From January 2024 till July 17, 2025, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike disposed of 18,357 tree felling applications of the 21,230 applications received in Bengaluru city. It axed 6,021 trees and 4,113 branches in public and private spaces.

However, the city corporation has no collated data to show how many trees the city has lost in a decade and how many are standing, in the absence of a tree census report.

While the BBMP Forest Cell has called for tenders again to complete the tree census exercise, officials are also searching through their files in all ward offices to collate data on the total number of trees felled. This is needed to have a complete picture of Bengaluru’s green cover and how much has been lost. The exercise is being done at a time when the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, has released a report that said 87.6 per cent of Bengaluru is concretised and less than 12 per cent of Bengaluru’s space is occupied by trees and lakes.

“There were issues with the earlier tender process and time had also lapsed. So re-tendering will now be done for the tree census. We do not have collated data of the total number of trees felled in Bengaluru in the last 5-10 years, as it was not digitised. We are looking for information from all wards to prepare a complete database,” said a senior officer from the BBMP Forest Cell, not wanting to be named.