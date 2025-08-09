BBMP axed 6K trees from January ’24-July ’25

BENGALURU: From January 2024 till July 17, 2025, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike disposed of 18,357 tree felling applications of the 21,230 applications received in Bengaluru city. It axed 6,021 trees and 4,113 branches in public and private spaces.
However, the city corporation has no collated data to show how many trees the city has lost in a decade and how many are standing, in the absence of a tree census report.
While the BBMP Forest Cell has called for tenders again to complete the tree census exercise, officials are also searching through their files in all ward offices to collate data on the total number of trees felled. This is needed to have a complete picture of Bengaluru’s green cover and how much has been lost. The exercise is being done at a time when the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, has released a report that said 87.6 per cent of Bengaluru is concretised and less than 12 per cent of Bengaluru’s space is occupied by trees and lakes.
“There were issues with the earlier tender process and time had also lapsed. So re-tendering will now be done for the tree census. We do not have collated data of the total number of trees felled in Bengaluru in the last 5-10 years, as it was not digitised. We are looking for information from all wards to prepare a complete database,” said a senior officer from the BBMP Forest Cell, not wanting to be named.
The official added that it is important for comparing the city’s growth and landscape cover, and to complete the tree survey exercise. “The report cannot just state how many trees stand and of which species. There is a need to have a baseline for comparison which is not readily available in one place with the BBMP,” the official added.
As per data, BBMP received 2,602 applications on the Sakala app and disposed of 1,470 of them in 2024. On the Sahaya app, BBMP received 10,637 applications of which 10,471 were disposed. BBMP also noted that they felled 2,639 trees and 3,340 branches of roadside trees and 2,119 trees in private spaces in 2024.
From January to July 17, 2025, BBMP received 2,182 applications on the Sakala app, of which 441 applications were disposed. BBMP also received 5,809 applications on the Sahaya app, of which 5,218 were disposed of. Also in the year 2025, till July 17, 322 trees and 773 branches of roadside trees were felled and 1,211 trees in private spaces.
Officials added that the list of applications does not include trees proposed to be felled near Cantonment Railway Station and in Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus.