Karnataka HC upholds BBMP action on tank land eviction

Based on a complaint filed by the tahsildar, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force registered an FIR in 2013 under the provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. After a special court was constituted under the 2011 Act, the matters are now heard by the Special Court.

The petitioners challenged the show-cause notice, pointing to the matter pending before the special court constituted under the 2011 Act, and arguing that the initiation of parallel proceedings under the 2014 Act is legally unsustainable.

The court, however, noted that the prescribed officer is legally empowered to initiate an independent inquiry to ascertain whether the petitioners are in unauthorised occupation of tank land. The inquiry found that they had indeed encroached upon tank land and the Prescribed Officer is well within his powers to proceed to summarily evict the petitioners as per Section 22 of the 2014 Act, the court added.

It further said that the legislative framework under the 2014 Act ensures adequate checks and balances. Section 25 of the Act specifically provides that if the Prescribed Officer is found to have failed in discharging his duties or has acted in dereliction thereof, he shall be liable to a departmental inquiry and may also be subjected to a penalty of Rs 10,000, the court added.