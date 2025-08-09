Security delays at KIA cause 15 AI Express pax to miss flights

BENGALURU: Around 15 passengers scheduled to board Air India Express flights from Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2 on Thursday missed their departures due to longer security screening times.

According to sources, the delay was caused by heightened security measures implemented by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) ahead of Independence Day. Although passengers had arrived at the terminal, they were unable to complete the check-in and boarding process before the gates closed. Those who missed their flights were accommodated on other flights by the airline, a source said.

A social media post had claimed that more than 40 passengers missed their flights due to miscommunication, lack of proper guidelines, and server issues faced by Air India Express. However, sources clarified that the primary reason was the delay in reaching the boarding gates, and urged passengers to be aware of the additional time required for security clearance.