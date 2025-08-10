Newly married woman killed in accident, granny dies of shock

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old newly married woman died and her husband sustained injuries when a speeding 12-wheel truck rammed into their two-wheeler in Rajajinagar traffic police station limits on Friday. On hearing the news of the death, the victim’s grandmother died of shock at her house in Channapatna.

The victim, B Geetha, was a resident of Malleswaram and a homemaker. Her husband D Sunil (34) runs a chaat shop. The couple had moved to their rented house in Malleswaram just three days back. Geetha’s maternal grandmother, identified as Raakamma, died on Saturday.

The incident happened at Nandini Layout near Laggere bridge on the Outer Ring Road around 3.15 pm when Geetha was returning home with her husband from her parents house in Chandra Layout after celebrating Varamahalakshmi festival.

The speeding Andhra Pradesh registered truck hit the two-wheeler from the rear. Geetha, who was riding pillion, fell on the right and came under the wheels of the truck, while Sunil, who fell on the left, escaped with minor injuries.

“I had fallen off the two-wheeler. When I stood up, I saw my wife lying in a pool of blood. She was declared dead on arrival. We had dreamt of leading a good life together,” Sunil said.