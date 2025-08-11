Family turns hostile, two acquitted in Bengaluru bizman’s suicide case

BENGALURU: There is an adage that forgetting a lost loved one is part of the natural process. But it is true even in the case of the abetment to commit suicide of a loved one, as all family members of the deceased -- wife, daughter, brother and sisters -- turned hostile, resulting in the acquittal of the two accused.

Though the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed the handwriting on the death note was of a businessman who died by suicide, the family members didn’t, for reasons best known to them, leading the accused, Kodanda Murthy and Lakshminarayan, to be freed from charges of abetment to suicide.

“It is pertinent to note that the wife, daughter, brother and sisters of the deceased, who were admittedly on good terms with the deceased prior to his death, have not identified the handwriting of the deceased on the death note or the sample handwriting of the deceased, which are said to have been sent to FSL for handwriting comparison,” said Judge Rashmi M, 67th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, acquitting the accused recently.

According to Srirampura police, Rajashekar Rao, who was running a screen printing business, died by suicide on December 23, 2019. He hanged himself with a veil from the wooden bar of the ceiling of a sheet house in Ramachandrapura, leaving a death note stating that “the only reason for my death or something that happened to my life is Kodanda Murthy”.

Murthy, accused No. 1, and Lakshminarayan, accused No. 2, had forcibly taken the signature of the deceased, Rao, on loan documents and transferred a site belonging to the deceased to Murthy’s name.