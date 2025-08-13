Dharmasthala mass burial case: BJP seeks interim report on SIT probe

BENGALURU: BJP on Tuesday demanded that the state government release an interim report on SIT’s investigation into the alleged Dharmasthala crimes. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Karkala MLA and former minister V Sunil Kumar said BJP welcomes SIT probe.

But in the name of the probe, some news channels and social media platforms have been spreading misinformation and hurting the religious sentiments of the people. Initially, the person, who claimed to have buried some bodies at Dharmasthala, identified 13 spots. But now, the number has increased.

Sunil Kumar demanded that Home Minister G Parameshwara release the interim report. “How long will the exhumation continue? People want to know where the probe has reached,’’ he said.

He sought to know whether SIT will continue the exhumation operation if more people come forward, claiming that they know places where bodies have been buried at Dharmasthala. He said BJP will not tolerate if misinformation and allegations against Dharmasthala temple management are spread.

Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar said minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundurao had initially stated that local police were capable of handling this case. But the government constituted the SIT, yielding to pressure by some organisations.

But Parameshwara said the government cannot give interim report till the probe is completed. BJP demanded the government reveal the identity of the masked complainant.