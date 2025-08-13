Dharmasthala mass burial case: SIT uses GPR at Site No. 13, no remains found

MANGALURU: The SIT deployed drone-based Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and took up manual digging at the alleged burial Site No. 13 searching for any possible human remains. But there was no trace of human remains.

The GPR had reached Belthangady on Monday and demo of the search operation at Site No. 13 which was pending for technical reasons was done. On Tuesday, GPR technology was used at the spot in the presence of SIT chief DGP Pronab Mohanty and SP Jitendra Kumar Dayama, who is the investigating officer and Puttur Division Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese and the witness complainant.

The machine didn’t detect any remains at the spot and SIT decided to take up manual digging which went on till evening. No remains were found even after digging for 15 ft deep. Sources said manual digging is expected to continue on Wednesday too.