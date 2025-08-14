588 defunct excise licences to be auctioned

BENGALURU: The state government is shortly going to auction around 588 defunct excise licences to scale up revenue collection and mobilise resources, informed sources told TNIE. Of the 588 odd licences that will go under the hammer “soon”, 288 are 11-C (government-owned Mysore Sales International Limited retail outlet) licences followed by 204 CL-2 (retail liquor shops) and 96 CL-9 (bars & restaurants), said sources on condition of anonymity.
“These licences have not been renewed for whatever reason, and have been lying defunct. The reason behind the auction is to bring them back into the market and generate revenue for the government. The auction is likely to fetch between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore,” said sources.
The Excise department is presently working out the modalities; from prospective allocation of these licences to the 40 excise districts in Karnataka to suggesting reserve or base price (minimum price of the bids) etc. The draft will soon be shared with the government to finetune it; address legal hurdles and set the base price of the bids.
“The base price may be pegged at 10 to 15 times higher than the Excise licence fee. No decision has been taken so far on this. The government will take the final decision. Majority of licences, especially CL-9, are likely to be allocated to Bengaluru,” added the sources. “Out of the 288 MSIL licences under consideration for auction, 64 have not been renewed, rest were not utilised and are being considered to be brought back to the main pool,” said sources.
Meanwhile, the liquor industry has responded to the proposed auction with caution. “Our concern is that multinational companies may end up having an upper hand in these auctions with higher bids. They have the money power to incentivise sales of their brands, which no Indian company or brand will be able to match.
The latter are facing stiff competition from MNCs, some of whom have liquor brands in the middle and higher segments at competitive price points,” said sources in the industry who didn’t wish to be named. “Big corporates may buy a bulk of the licences and monopolise with their products with brand showrooms/outlets,” added others.
The Federation of Wine Merchants Association of Karnataka has also expressed concern against the auction of licences, and stated that 463 unrenewed licences were allotted to MSIL in 2008-09 and “cannot be auctioned now. Moreover, 260 CL-2 and 216 CL-9 licences were renewed on March 31 this year, following their allocation to MSIL”.
In total, there are 13,000 Excise licences in Karnataka. In 1992, new CL-2 and CL-9 licences were issued. The MSIL licences were issued in two batches; in 2009 and 2016 and thereafter, there was a freeze on these licences. The old licences are being ‘rented/leased’ out by the original licencees to the highest bidder in the market at phenomenal prices. “Successive state governments since mid-90s have failed to control/regulate this ad hoc, irrational trade because of cartelisation, despite the fact that it continues to severely impact the state’s revenue,” said sources.