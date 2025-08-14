Ground-handling gear damages Akasa Air plane

BENGALURU: An Akasa Air aircraft sustained damage after being struck by ground-handling equipment at Kempegowda International Airport early on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4.04 am, when no passengers or airline staff were present in or around the aircraft. The airline and airport authorities said an investigation is on.

“A ground power unit that was being towed by a third-party ground handler came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked overnight at Kempegowda International Airport. There were no passengers or employees in or around the aircraft at the time of the incident. The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating this incident,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

A BIAL spokesperson reiterated, “On August 13, equipment from a third-party ground-handling agency made contact with an Akasa Air aircraft, resulting in minor damage.”