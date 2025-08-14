Power contractors threaten stir over ‘illegal’ connections in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors Association (KSLECA) urged the state government to immediately restore electricity connections to buildings that had applied before April 4, when a Supreme Court order restricting power supply to properties without approved plans or Occupancy Certificates (OC) came into effect. The association also warned that if their demands are not met, over 20,000 contractors, consumers, farmers, and organizations will stage a massive protest at Freedom Park on August 20

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, C Ramesh, state president, KSLECA, said, “We demand that while implementing the Supreme Court’s December 17, 2024 order, it has to to exempt ongoing and completed building projects from mandatory Occupancy/Completion Certificates if temporary electricity connection is obtained before April 9, 2025.”

According to Ramesh, the earlier KERC order of January 13, 2023, allowed electricity connections based on address proof and an approved plan, and was valid until March 13, 2025. He alleged that lakhs of applicants who had paid fees and prepared infrastructure before April 4 are being denied power.

Other demands from the association include allowing First-Class contractors to handle operations and maintenance of 66/11 kV and 110/11 kV substations, speeding up connections for loads above 2 MW, ensuring ESCOM-funded compensations for contract labour accidents, and exempting certain agricultural electricity connections from a Rs 15,000 penalty under the Revised Accelerated Electricity Scheme notified on April 15.

The association highlighted that despite assurances from the Energy Minister and senior officials after a protest on March 18, there has been no progress on several agreed points. They warned of a massive statewide protest if the issues remain unresolved, involving contractors, consumers, pro-Karnataka activists, farmers, and writers.