Bengaluru MPs against transfer of Hebbal land to private firm

BENGALURU: Bengaluru MPs strongly opposed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board’s (KIADB) reported move to transfer 45 acres of land in Hebbal, originally intended for a multi-modal transit hub by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), to a private tourism company.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan, in a post on Thursday, urged KIADB not to sell the land “meant for the public” to private builders. He said BMRCL is prepared to pay Rs 551.15 crore for the land to construct a hub integrating three Metro lines with a suburban rail station. Mohan alleged the land was being undervalued at Rs 12.10 crore per acre, compared to a market rate of Rs 60 crore, and described the deal as the ‘Hebbal Land Scam.’

Bengaluru North MP and Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, reiterating her opposition to reducing the BMRCL’s land share. She said the site is one of the last large parcels available in the area, critical for easing traffic congestion, linking industrial hubs in North Bengaluru, and integrating Metro, suburban rail, and the BMTC services.

Karandlaje urged the CM to ensure the land remains with the BMRCL “in the best interest of future urban mobility and Bengaluru’s long-term transport needs.”

The opposition comes amid reports that the KIADB has initiated the process of issuing a demand notice to a private entity for compensating the original landowners, and that the state government has decided to hand over nearly 35 acres of the prime Hebbal land, acquired two decades ago for public infrastructure development, to private real estate players at an allegedly cheap price of Rs 12 crore per acre.