Stung by Swachh survey, BBMP launches massive cleaning drive

BENGALURU: Stung by the low 36th rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-2025 ranking, the BBMP has taken up a massive cleanliness drive. After potholes popped up on roads following another torrid spell of rain, the civic agency on Saturday launched a desperate drive to fix the poor state of affairs.

Zonal commissioners, including Digvijay Bodke of the South Zone and R Snehal of the East Zone, monitored the drives.

At Mahadevpura’s Panathur, where potholes were a major concern, the officials from the Major Road Infrastructure Department of BBMP filled in big potholes at Kadubeesanahalli and the surrounding areas.

Bodke and Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade inspected the Madivala Market area and the public toilet. In East Zone, Zonal Commissioner Snehal inspected Hosur Road, Anepalaya Junction and got the waste, encroachments of the footpath, and others cleared. The authorities in the zone covered a 4.4 km stretch covering Shivajinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shanthi Nagar and Pulakeshinagar areas.