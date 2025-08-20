Expedite pothole-filling work: Maheshwar Rao to palike officials

BENGALURU: Chief Commissioner of BBMP Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday instructed palike officials to speed up pothole-filling work across the city.

Speaking at a workshop for engineers, Rao told the officials to ensure quality in pothole-filling work. Although pothole-filling work is done regularly, rain posed a big challenge to the palike, he said.

He directed the officials to use cold mix and ecofix material to fill potholes and deploy jet patcher machines where necessary.

The officials should strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The quality control division of the palike has been tasked with monitoring the pothole-filling work. Zonal commissioners, joint commissioners and chief engineers have been asked to inspect roads while repair work is on, he said.

To improve sanitation, each zone should prepare a weekly schedule for ward-level cleanliness drives. Cleaning footpaths, and clearing garbage and construction debris in the morning using silt removal equipment and tractors have been made mandatory, he said.

A demo on pothole-filling SOP was held during the workshop.