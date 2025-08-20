Karnataka High Court upholds dismissal of KSDL worker

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the termination of service of a junior officer at Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) for suppressing information that he was dismissed while working at a cooperative society for misusing funds, prior to his appointment at KSDL.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru dismissed the appeal filed by BR Chaluvaraj from Mandya, questioning the single judge’s order of February 12.

The single judge dismissed the petition filed by Chaluvaraj, challenging his termination of service by KSDL, on June 14, 2019.

Chaluvaraj was appointed as junior officer (production and maintenance) by KSDL on May 26, 2014. His appointment letter stated that a candidate should not be a dismissed employee of the government, semi-government, or private institution. And if the candidate furnished false information, he will be dismissed.

Chaluvaraj was dismissed while he was working at Raithara Vyavasayothpanna Marata Sahakara Sangha Niyamitha, Mandya, on December 10, 2011, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 11.56 lakh. After conducting an inquiry, KSDL terminated his service.