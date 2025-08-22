Parole reports: Karnataka HC directs DGP to provide training for officers

BENGALURU: The grant of parole is a valuable right of a convict, which would also be a right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It would require police authorities to apply their mind properly and pass a reasoned order on a case-to-case basis, rather than reproducing the same grounds in all reports submitted to prison authorities, the Karnataka High Court said, directing the Director General of Police to look into the matter and take steps to impart training to all police officers concerned.

Taking note of reports submitted by police in several cases of parole, which are identically worded without application of mind by police officers, the court said jails are overcrowded by undertrial prisoners and convicts. One of the objectives of punishment is reformation, which cannot be achieved if the convict is distanced from society.

On release, the convict would have to be integrated into society. For this reason, there is a requirement to apply the mind while considering an application for parole as per principles laid down in the Karnataka Prison Manual, the court observed. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while directing prison authorities to release the son of the petitioner, Chotti Bee from Bidar, on parole for 60 days, to take care of her.

Chotti moved court as her application for the release of her son Saddam for 90 days due to her illness, was not considered by prison authorities because of the mechanical report filed by police denying her request, though prison authorities recommended his release.

According to the government advocate, Saddam is serving a sentence for murder. An appeal filed by him against conviction and sentence is pending. An application for suspension of sentence or bail is also pending. Citing it, police submitted the report to prison, hence he was not released on parole.