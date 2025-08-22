Relax age limit for compassionate appointments: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has asked the state-run transport corporation to formulate a humane policy to consider appointments on compassionate grounds in cases where the applicants have crossed the upper age limit.

The court passed an order asking North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) to formulate the policy in the best interests of its employees and their family members if they (employees) die in harness.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, directing NWKRTC to appoint petitioner Lakshmavva from Gadag district as Group-D employee.

Lakshmavva’s husband Ramanna Goshellanavar, a controller in a depot of NWKRTC in Gadag district, died on June 25, 2021. She had applied for a Class-D post on compassionate grounds. But it was rejected by NWKRTC on the grounds that she had crossed the age limit of 45. She moved the court against the action of NWKRTC.

The court said this is a case where the widow has crossed the upper age limit prescribed by NWKRTC. She has no one to look after her. In this kind of case, such a strict implementation of the upper age limit would only cause injustice and would be against social justice. Therefore, the action of NWKRTC is not humane, the court added.