Woman found dead in Lalbagh lake in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Security guards at Lalbagh Botanical Garden were shocked after seeing the body of a 22-year-old woman floating in the lake near the West Gate on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jenisha Nath, a domestic help, who married one Navnath Raj four years ago. The couple had been living in Sarjapur for the past three years. Raj works as a security guard in an apartment.

According to the Siddapura police, around 6.30 am, a Lalbagh security guard noticed the body and alerted the police. Initially, the victim was unidentified, but it was later learned that she had run away from Vani Vilas Hospital, located on the Victoria Hospital premises around 4 am, which is about 3 km from Lalbagh.

The police suspect that she may have taken the extreme step around 5.30 am after entering the garden. Security guards had allowed her inside, assuming she was a morning walker.

The police said that the family members noticed that Jenisha had gone missing from the hospital and went to file a complaint. Later, they were taken to the mortuary, where they identified her body. They told the police that Jenisha had given birth to a baby boy on August 16.

The next day, they learned that the newborn was suffering from a liver-related health issue. She was upset about the baby’s condition, and though the child was being treated at the hospital, she is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to post-partum depression.