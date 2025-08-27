Bengaluru teen wins big at National Heyball Championship

BENGALURU: Karan Gokul Sheshadri, a 16-year-old student of Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru, has won the Silver medal in the recently-concluded Boys Under-19 category at the National Heyball Championship, held in New Delhi.

Sheshadri is coached by Pranit J Ramchandani, Head Coach and Founder of Heyball Academy Bangalore. Heyball, also known as Chinese 8-ball, is a tabletop sport which combines snooker and pool. “Coach Pranit introduced me to heyball and showed me its global potential. The sport is played in over 125 countries and is hugely popular in China,” Sheshadri revealed.

To win at something at the national level, no matter how relatively niche the field might be, is no easy task. Determined still, Sheshadri cannot help but be buoyed by the achievement. “It was a proud moment for my family and me. Their support has been the backbone of my journey. Coach Pranit helped me see the bigger picture and guided me to switch from snooker to heyball,” he said.

In Ramchandani’s words, who has coached Sheshadri for a year: “Karan’s progress over the past year has been encouraging. The structured training and focus on skills and strategy are helping young players perform at higher levels.”

With this national-level win, Sheshadri’s eyes are set overseas. As he revealed, “With a series of international tournaments and the World Junior Heyball Championship in 2026 on the horizon, I am preparing to challenge top players from around the world. My ultimate goal is to become a world champion while representing India with pride and performing at my peak on the biggest stages.”