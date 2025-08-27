Midnight inspection: 2,400 of Bengaluru’s 5,000 potholes filled, says DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected a few city roads on Monday midnight, said that of the 5,000 potholes, 2,400 have been filled.

He said pothole-filling work was launched four days ago, and officials have been instructed to strictly follow the standard operating procedure in this regard.

Shivakumar inspected Bagalur Road, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road and Ejipura Road.

All MLAs from the city had apprised him of the pothole menace. “We have developed a pothole monitoring software to address the problem. City police have been told to identify potholes in their respective limits,” he said.

Shivakumar said people could use the ‘Rasthe Gundi Gamana’ app to file complaints. Officials will take steps to address the complaints without any delay.

“I visited Bagalur recently. I was saddened to see the condition of Bagalur main road. I directed the officials to take steps to fill the potholes there at the earliest. Hot mix, cold mix and ecofix methods are being used to fill potholes,” the DCM said.