Midnight inspection: 2,400 of Bengaluru’s 5,000 potholes filled, says DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected a few city roads on Monday midnight, said that of the 5,000 potholes, 2,400 have been filled.
He said pothole-filling work was launched four days ago, and officials have been instructed to strictly follow the standard operating procedure in this regard.
Shivakumar inspected Bagalur Road, Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road and Ejipura Road.
All MLAs from the city had apprised him of the pothole menace. “We have developed a pothole monitoring software to address the problem. City police have been told to identify potholes in their respective limits,” he said.
Shivakumar said people could use the ‘Rasthe Gundi Gamana’ app to file complaints. Officials will take steps to address the complaints without any delay.
“I visited Bagalur recently. I was saddened to see the condition of Bagalur main road. I directed the officials to take steps to fill the potholes there at the earliest. Hot mix, cold mix and ecofix methods are being used to fill potholes,” the DCM said.
Work is also on to maintain cleanliness in the city. Most of the skywalks have been cleaned, he said.
During his inspection at Ejipura, Shivakumar directed the officials to resolve the flyover alignment issue and complete work on it soon.
A senior engineer, who accompanied Shivakumar, said keeping Ganesh Chaturthi festival in mind, the DCM had directed the officials to complete pothole-filling work on time. Those taking out processions to immerse idols in various parts of the city should not be inconvenienced, the DCM told the officials.
Earlier, the BBMP fixed 1,300 of the 3,000 potholes identified by Bengaluru Traffic Police. It is also monitoring the pothole-filling work by other agencies, the engineer said.
Chief commissioner of BBMP Maheshwar Rao, special commissioner Karee Gowda, and zonal joint commissioner Mohammad Naeem Momin accompanied Shivakumar.