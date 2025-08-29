Pregnant woman among two dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a pregnant woman, died by suicide during the Gowri and Ganesha festival days in SG Palya and Wilson Garden police station limits. In SG Palya, 27-year-old Shilpa, a resident of Gangothri Circle, hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Tuesday night. Shilpa had married Praveen three years back and the couple have an 18-month-old child. Shilpa was in her second pregnancy.
Praveen, who was a techie earlier, is said to have quit his job and started a business. Police are yet to ascertain the exact reasons behind the suicide. Shilpa’s mother has filed a complaint against her son-in-law and his family members accusing them of dowry harassment. The police have detained Praveen.
It is said that Praveen wanted to open a chaat shop and allegedly had been demanding money from his wife. Shilpa had managed to get Rs 5 lakh from her parents, but Praveen wanted more.
In another incident, 30-year-old Pradeep, a resident of 8th Cross Siddaiah Road, hanged himself with a plastic wire from a hook in the wall in his room on Wednesday. Pradeep, who was working in a private company, went to his room in the afternoon.
Around 11.30 pm, his family went to his room to call him for dinner when the suicide came to light. Police suspect that the incident could be over debt. The Wilson Garden police have registered a case.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)