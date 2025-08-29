Pregnant woman among two dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two persons, including a pregnant woman, died by suicide during the Gowri and Ganesha festival days in SG Palya and Wilson Garden police station limits. In SG Palya, 27-year-old Shilpa, a resident of Gangothri Circle, hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Tuesday night. Shilpa had married Praveen three years back and the couple have an 18-month-old child. Shilpa was in her second pregnancy.

Praveen, who was a techie earlier, is said to have quit his job and started a business. Police are yet to ascertain the exact reasons behind the suicide. Shilpa’s mother has filed a complaint against her son-in-law and his family members accusing them of dowry harassment. The police have detained Praveen.

It is said that Praveen wanted to open a chaat shop and allegedly had been demanding money from his wife. Shilpa had managed to get Rs 5 lakh from her parents, but Praveen wanted more.