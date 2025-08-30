Karnataka HC upholds premature transfer of tahsildar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the premature transfer of Bangarpet tahsildar to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Kolar, with the approval of the Chief Minister.

The transfer was made following a letter written by the local MLA to the Revenue Minister stating that the tahsildar would not attend office in time and he is not responding to the grievances of the public, which the local public have complained to the MLA.

Rejecting the contention of the tahsildar S Venkateshappa that a premature transfer, that too without holding an inquiry into the complaints, would amount to punishment, the division bench of Justice S G Pandit and Justice K V Aravind said the transfer at the instance or recommendation of an MLA itself would not vitiate the transfer.

Dismissing the petition filed by Venkateshappa, the Bench said it is the duty of the representative of the people to request the transfer of a public servant when the people express their grievances before him, and the transfer is not a condition of service, but it is an incidence of service, as held by the Supreme Court.