Man arrested for wife’s murder in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man has been arrested by the Varthur police for killing his 28-year-old wife in front of their children. The accused, R Ravinder Singh, a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh, hanged his wife’s body from the ceiling fan after killing her to make it look like a suicide, the police said.

The victim, Poonam Singh, was murdered around 10 am on Thursday, the police added. When calls made by the victim’s mother were not answered, she asked her relative to check. When the relative went to the victim’s house, he saw her hanging from the ceiling fan.

During questioning, the accused confessed to have killed his wife.

According to the police, the accused is addicted to alcohol. He would come home drunk and fight with his wife. During one such fight on Thursday he allegedly murdered her. The Varthur police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of BNS.