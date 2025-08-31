Karnataka HC adjourns gaming ban plea to Sept 8, Centre to respond

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court adjourned to September 8 the hearing of the plea challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, while asking the Union government to file its response on an interim prayer of stay sought by the petitioners.
Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed the order on Saturday after hearing the petition filed by New Delhi-based Head Digital Works Private Limited, represented by its CEO Siddharth Sharma and Sumeet Singh Nindrajog from Mumbai, contending that the Centre prohibited and criminalised playing of online games involving stakes of any kind, whether or not such a game is of skill or chance.
As an interim prayer, the petitioners sought a stay on the operation of Sections 2(1)(g), 5, 6, 7 and 9 of the Act, which not only ban online games of skill such as rummy and poker, but also prohibit banks and financial institutions from facilitating financial transactions for any online money gaming service, and treat violations of the Act as a cognisable and non-bailable criminal offence.
Counsel for the petitioners argued that the Act has received the assent of the President, and has not yet been notified. If notified before the Union government files its response, lakhs of employees will be affected and GST worth crores of rupees will be impacted.
There will be a huge backlash if the industry is closed overnight. Therefore, the Union government should first file a reply, and not notify the Act unless the matter is heard by court. If government want to notify, let them inform us at least a week in advance so we can move court, he argued, adding that he is not seeking an outright stay.
Countering it, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta argued that for the first time, the high court is examining the competence of Parliament with respect to not just gaming, but gaming involving money.
This has extra-territorial implications, because it is not just within Karnataka or India, but has transborder implications. Therefore, I cannot oppose the issue of notice, he told the court.
On the interim order, Mehta submitted that once the President has granted consent, notifying the Act is essentially a constitutional legislative function. The judiciary cannot prevent it by the interim order without examining the law, which was not even notified. Merely because a particular individual is aggrieved, it would not be desirable to inform that we are going to implement the law (notifying the Act), which will have to be implemented because of the mandate of the Constitution, he argued.
When the court questioned the possibility of immediate notification, Mehta submitted that he cannot answer that question without taking instructions. The court adjourned the matter to September 8 to enable the Union government to file a response.