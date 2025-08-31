Karnataka HC adjourns gaming ban plea to Sept 8, Centre to respond

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court adjourned to September 8 the hearing of the plea challenging the constitutional validity of the newly enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, while asking the Union government to file its response on an interim prayer of stay sought by the petitioners.

Justice BM Shyam Prasad passed the order on Saturday after hearing the petition filed by New Delhi-based Head Digital Works Private Limited, represented by its CEO Siddharth Sharma and Sumeet Singh Nindrajog from Mumbai, contending that the Centre prohibited and criminalised playing of online games involving stakes of any kind, whether or not such a game is of skill or chance.

As an interim prayer, the petitioners sought a stay on the operation of Sections 2(1)(g), 5, 6, 7 and 9 of the Act, which not only ban online games of skill such as rummy and poker, but also prohibit banks and financial institutions from facilitating financial transactions for any online money gaming service, and treat violations of the Act as a cognisable and non-bailable criminal offence.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the Act has received the assent of the President, and has not yet been notified. If notified before the Union government files its response, lakhs of employees will be affected and GST worth crores of rupees will be impacted.

There will be a huge backlash if the industry is closed overnight. Therefore, the Union government should first file a reply, and not notify the Act unless the matter is heard by court. If government want to notify, let them inform us at least a week in advance so we can move court, he argued, adding that he is not seeking an outright stay.