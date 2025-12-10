Kasturinagar to get master plan for development of roads, walkways, parks
BELAGAVI: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday inspected different areas in Kasturinagar, falling under Bengaluru Central and East City Corporations limits, and directed officials to prepare a detailed master plan covering overall infrastructure development, including roads, footpaths and parks.
Taking note of unhygienic conditions at the waste transfer unit and the dry waste collection centre located under the flyover, Rao instructed officials to carry out immediate cleaning and ensure continuous maintenance. He also ordered immediate removal of construction debris, discarded sofas and other waste dumped under the flyover, and development of the area for public use.
Rao told officials to desilt the stormwater drain to Benniganahalli Lake to restore the flow of water. An RCC retaining wall should be constructed along the stormwater drain adjacent to the flyover service road, he said.
To prevent illegal dumping of waste under the flyover, he directed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) to install CCTV cameras and strengthen monitoring. He also instructed officials to take strict action against those found dumping waste.
“Railways must complete the ongoing track-related and other civil work near Benniganahalli Lake within the stipulated timeline,” Rao said, instructing them to ensure no damage occurs to the lake and to construct the culvert ensuring proper water flow.