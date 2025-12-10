Kasturinagar to get master plan for development of roads, walkways, parks

Rao told officials to desilt the stormwater drain to Benniganahalli Lake to restore the flow of water. An RCC retaining wall should be constructed along the stormwater drain adjacent to the flyover service road, he said.

To prevent illegal dumping of waste under the flyover, he directed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) to install CCTV cameras and strengthen monitoring. He also instructed officials to take strict action against those found dumping waste.

“Railways must complete the ongoing track-related and other civil work near Benniganahalli Lake within the stipulated timeline,” Rao said, instructing them to ensure no damage occurs to the lake and to construct the culvert ensuring proper water flow.