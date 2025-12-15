Bengaluru realtor paid bribes to MUDA ex-chief Dinesh Kumar

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has revealed that 48 sites illegally allotted by former commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), G T Dinesh Kumar, to members of Chamundeshwari Sarvodaya Sangha at Dattagalli Layout were obtained through a general power of attorney (GPA) by the Bengaluru-based realtor N Manjunath.

The latter, in turn, routed the money to Dinesh through loans or advances to his relatives and associates.

Manjunath got GPAs for the sites from Sangha members by applying “undue pressure”. An allottee had told the ED adjudicating authority that the sites were obtained from him under “undue pressure”.

The investigation found that addresses of 12 allottees out of 48 were not available. Their addresses were shown as different areas in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hassan.

Sources said that Manjunath would sell these sites and route the earnings to Dinesh Kumar by giving loans or advances to his relatives and associates.

Just to mention, three sites were transferred by Manjunath to three close relatives of Dinesh — Sathish G, Hoysala BR and S C Vinodh Kumar — through sale agreements for which money was paid by Manjunath, who resides in Dollars colony of J P Nagar in Bengaluru.

He paid Rs 14.21 lakh advance for each site for which sale consideration was fixed at Rs 36 lakh. Further, Manjunath had paid Rs 2.90 crore to Dinesh’s relatives -- Chikkaboraiah, Vinod Kumar, SC Raghu, Gayathri, S C Anupama and Lavanya.

Manjunath had transferred a site at Vijayanagar 4th Stage to Shivanna, a close friend of K Marigowda -- former of MUDA chairman, through a settlement deed on May 22, 2024. Because of “the personal and cordial relationship”, no sale consideration was envisaged, sources said.