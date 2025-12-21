Over 50 per cent of homeless suffer from mental illness: Report

BENGALURU: Around 50% of homeless people rescued under the Manovruksha initiative of the state government suffer from mental illnesses.
Thirty-four percent of them suffer from psychosis, including schizophrenia and the rest suffer from common mental disorders, dementia, Bipolar Affective Disorder, substance abuse disorders and Intellectual Development Disorders (IDD) with or without psychosis. This data was revealed in the annual report of the Aaladamara Foundation following the successful completion of one year of Manovruksha programme along with the state government.
The government introduced the Manovruksha Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) model for the first time at CV Raman General Hospital in October 2024 in Bengaluru. So far, more than 500 individuals have been rescued and supported across various ECRC centres in Shivajinagar, Manasa in Mysuru, Banashankari and C V Raman hospital.
Explaining why most of the homeless people are diagnosed with psychosis or schizophrenia, Paravathi, Research Associate at the Aladamara Foundation, said, “The isolating effects of the disorder, hallucinations and delusions which are the main symptoms of schizophrenia also leads to homelessness. Skipping medicines will also lead them to roaming around and ultimately becoming homeless.
Whenever they are rescued under Manovruksha initiative, we provide them care, food, clothes and heal them. Fifty percent of them are sent back to their families however the other 50 percent families are not traceable or their families deny due to poverty or even other issues. In such cases, they stay back with Aaladamara foundation and other NGOs.”
Meanwhile, Dr Kishore Kumar KV, Executive Director, Aaladamara Foundation, highlighted the challenges in the mental health legislation that restricts the people who are rescued to stay in ECRC for more than 90 days but where will they go when families and communities are not ready to accept them. The government has to look into these policies because though the number of homeless people with various mental illnesses might be around 2,000 but their physical and mental wellbeing matters.”
Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Dr Rajani Parthasarathy, Deputy Director for Mental Health programme, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “ECRC s will be expanded across the state to cater more homeless people with mental illnesses. Already ECRCs are functioning in Yadgir, Gadag and Udupi. A few more centres will be set up in KR Puram in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Chitradurga and Chamarajnagar to cater to more people.”